Secret (SIE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,934.13

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $23.24 million and $6,934.13 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00117889 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00203730 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054191 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040952 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00734643 USD and is down -17.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,181.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

