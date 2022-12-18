Scotiabank Downgrades Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

BADFF opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

