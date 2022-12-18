Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

