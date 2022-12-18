Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Increased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,104,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,028. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

