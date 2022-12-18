Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 158,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 150,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,451. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $960.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.03%.
BFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
