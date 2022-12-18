Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 158,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 150,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,451. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $960.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.