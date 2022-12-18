Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $6.42 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Safe has a market capitalization of $133.80 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00038438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00117342 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00200115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00053154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.84371842 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

