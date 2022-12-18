Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($60.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSS stock opened at €52.00 ($54.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($44.26) and a fifty-two week high of €59.12 ($62.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.99.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

