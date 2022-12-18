Roger Lambert Acquires 50 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Roger Lambert bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £103.50 ($126.98) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($6,348.91).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 1,025 ($12.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,009.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,050.48. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 944 ($11.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,425 ($17.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.