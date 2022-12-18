Rocket Pool (RPL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $647,918.55

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $18.74 or 0.00111994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $355.56 million and approximately $647,918.55 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

