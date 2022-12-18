RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $52.60 million and $4.81 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack.

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,807,701.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

