ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,491.24

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $5,491.24 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00383016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017610 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

