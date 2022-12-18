Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $321,036,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $267,791,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.