R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

