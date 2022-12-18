QUINT (QUINT) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $969.56 million and approximately $270,695.62 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00007238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

