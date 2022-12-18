QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut QuantumScape from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

QuantumScape Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 5.29. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $344,328.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,474.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $344,328.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,474.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,162. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in QuantumScape by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

