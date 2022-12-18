Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 11,768 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

