Prosperity Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

