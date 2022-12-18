Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $200,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,044,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPIP stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.