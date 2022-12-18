Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.