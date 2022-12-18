Po.et Trading Down 13.4% This Week (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Po.et has a total market cap of $42,060.51 and approximately $12.83 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Po.et token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Po.et alerts:

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

