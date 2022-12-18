PlayDapp Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $90.37 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $90.37 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars.

