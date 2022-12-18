PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 718,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other PlayAGS news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 193.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,023,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 675,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 10,871.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 877,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 869,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.05. 384,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,084. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

