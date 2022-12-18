Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

