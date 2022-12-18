Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($295.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($223.16) to €203.00 ($213.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.20.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

