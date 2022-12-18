PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.0787

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $531,450.99 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

