Pacific Wealth Management Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.9% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

