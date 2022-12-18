Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

