Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Stock Performance
Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.59.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
