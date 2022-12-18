Ontology (ONT) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $141.45 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.56 or 0.07043483 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00071023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021771 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

