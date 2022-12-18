Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $218.81 million and $11.80 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03773638 USD and is down -11.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $26,467,803.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

