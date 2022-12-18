Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $529.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.18 and a 200-day moving average of $490.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

