Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Tops $26.94 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00008186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $26.94 million and $1.39 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,703,380 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

