Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

MCAA stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 25.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 252,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,270,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 265,814 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 761,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 272,189 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 299,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.