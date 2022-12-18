Morgan Stanley Cuts John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to GBX 185

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 218 ($2.67) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDGJF. HSBC raised shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.67.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Price Performance

John Wood Group stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.