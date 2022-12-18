Morgan Stanley Cuts John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to GBX 185

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 218 ($2.67) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDGJF. HSBC raised shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.67.

John Wood Group Price Performance

John Wood Group stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

About John Wood Group

(Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.