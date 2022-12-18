Moonriver Price Tops $6.81 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.81 or 0.00040772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,591,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,867,034 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

