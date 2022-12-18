Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $168.74 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $168.74 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021919 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,776,999 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

