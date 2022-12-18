Mixin Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $185.56 or 0.01110846 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $111.16 million and approximately $23,555.31 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $858.17 or 0.05137267 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00486481 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.11 or 0.28824713 BTC.
Mixin Token Profile
Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.
Mixin Token Trading
