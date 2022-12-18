MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.81. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 778,876 shares of company stock valued at $233,663. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

See Also

