Martin Capital Advisors LLP Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.