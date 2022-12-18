Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.14 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average is $194.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.