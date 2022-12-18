Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.4% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Down 4.1 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.50 and its 200 day moving average is $310.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.