LUKSO (LYXe) 24-Hour Volume Tops $491,735.45

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $76.24 million and approximately $491,735.45 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $5.10 or 0.00030539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
LUKSO Token Trading
