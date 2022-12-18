LooksRare Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

