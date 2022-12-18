Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $49.08 million and approximately $936,135.30 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

