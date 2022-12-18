Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.57. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

