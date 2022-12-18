Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.13 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 416.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 240,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.