L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 66.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 374,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LCAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.