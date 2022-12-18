L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 66.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 374,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LCAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.06.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
