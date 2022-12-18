Komodo Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $25.62 million and approximately $204,781.28 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00259030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00082543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,220,492 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

