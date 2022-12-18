Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,885 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 3,286,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,883. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -151.72%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

