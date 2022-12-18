Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 457 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 594.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Starbucks by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

SBUX opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.