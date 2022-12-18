Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 1,130 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

